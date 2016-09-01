Opening date revealed for new Wellingborough crematorium

The opening date for Wellingborough’s new crematorium in Doddington Road has been revealed.

Nene Valley Crematorium, which overlooks the picturesque landscape between Millers Park and Great Doddington, will open for business on Monday, September 19.

Leader of Wellingborough Council, Cllr Martin Griffiths, said: “This project has been a tremendous success and we have a superb purpose built facility that will be an asset to the borough and its families for many generations to come.”

Cllr Barry Graves, chairman of Wellingborough Bereavement Services, said: “The Nene Valley Crematorium is located in a tranquil setting that respects and accommodates the wishes and needs of all of our community.”

There will be a number of ‘sneak previews’ of the state-of-the-art facility over the coming weeks.

Those wishing to get a look before it opens can attend a drop-in session on the following dates: September 8 (2pm to 4pm), September 10 (11am to 1pm), September 13 (10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm).

Bookings will be taken from September 5 either via your funeral director or by contacting the crematorium directly on 01933 229660 or emailing enquiries@nenevalleycrematorium.co.uk.