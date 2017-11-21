Opening date revealed for Kettering’s latest restaurant

Lovers of Mexican cuisine are in for a treat after Kettering’s latest restaurant revealed its opening date.

As we reported earlier this month Shaun Sedani, owner of Kettering’s ‘Taco Truck’, announced plans to open a new restaurant in The Yards.

And it can now be revealed that it will open its doors on November 30, the same day as the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Mr Sedani, who lives in Burton Latimer, said: “Everything we make is fresh and I can’t wait to open Kettering’s latest restaurant.

“I’m doing it because I love doing what I do and cooking food that people love.

“People from the Mexican community have told me that my food is exactly like eating at home and that means a lot to me.

“The support we’ve had since we launched has been incredible.”

The new restaurant will serves tacos and burritos, with a range of fillings on offer.

Fillings Shaun has served from his van so far have included the likes of pork with pineapple, chipotle chicken and chicken and chorizo, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

He hopes to be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with about 10 tables for customers and is creating two new jobs.

Mr Sedani added: “When you go to a Chimichanga or another chain restaurant you know exactly what you’re going to get.

“I want to change that and really replicate the food eaten in Mexico.”

Sonora Tacos is also entering the British Street Food Awards and then, if successful, the European awards.

The Taco Truck is being taken across the country and proving successful in major cities.

Scores of people have queued for the van on Kettering’s ‘Foodie Fridays’ and despite the latest venture, Mr Sedani has reassured customers it will still return to the town centre’s streets.