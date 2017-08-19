Opening date for Wildwood at Rushden Lakes revealed

Have your say

The opening date has been revealed for one of the new restaurants at Rushden Lakes.

Wildwood, which offers a wide grill selection as well as pizza and pasta dishes, is set to open its new restaurant at the retail and leisure development on Wednesday, September 6.

The new restaurant will be near the lakeside area of the site.

A tweet from the official Rushden Lakes Twitter account said: “@wildwood_food is opening at #RushdenLakes on 6th September.

“Join them for pizza, burgers, drinks and more.”

Wildwood, which has just opened a new branch in Kettering, is one of several restaurants set to open at Rushden Lakes, including Pizza Express and Wagamama.

Other outlets already providing refreshments for shoppers at the site include Bewiched, Patisserie Valerie and Costa.

And another big name will add to the offering there this week with House of Fraser due to open on Thursday (August 24).

The new department store will be House of Fraser’s first store at an out-of-town retail and leisure complex.

With 64,000sq ft of retail space, the store will have more than 50 premium and high street brands and a Champagne bar.

