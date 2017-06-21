Opening date for M&S at Rushden Lakes revealed

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has revealed the opening date for its new store at Rushden Lakes.

The 42,000sq ft store will feature M&S clothing and homeware and will include a large foodhall.

Inside the new M&S store at Rushden Lakes

Shoppers are invited to grab a glass of fizz and celebrate the opening from 10am on Friday, July 28, when store manager Emily King and her 152-strong team will welcome customers into the store for the first time.

Throughout the day there will be in-store sampling, competitions to win gift cards, experts on hand to offer wardrobe inspiration and free manicures for those looking for a little pampering.

Spanning two floors, the store will offer something for everyone.

It will feature extensive womenswear and lingerie departments, including a walk-in bra fitting service.

Inside the new store at Rushden Lakes

The store will also have a dedicated beauty department as well as menswear, kidswear and homeware departments.

The foodhall will showcase M&S’s new Spirit of Summer range which has been inspired by aromatic flavours of the Mediterranean.

Customers can choose from a collection of slow cooked meats, spicy dressings, moreish salads and easy-to-use cooking kits.

There will also be a selection of snacks, meals and hot and cold beverages available in the 130-seat café.

The new M&S store will include a menswear department

The store will be led by manager Emily King who has more than 12 years of experience within M&S.

Emily said: “We’re thrilled that we are bringing M&S to Rushden and I can’t wait to hear customers’ reactions on the extensive offer.

“From a selection of tantalising food through to a new summer wardrobe, we’re hoping to delight our new customers and inspire them to make every moment special.

“The team and I are looking forward to welcoming locals to our exciting opening on July 28.”

The new store has brought 152 jobs to the area from customer assistants through to section managers, many of which have been filled by local residents.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the collect in store service which provides the option of having M&S.com orders delivered to the store the next day free of charge.

M&S Rushden Lakes will be open 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays, with 1,200 parking spaces available at the retail park.