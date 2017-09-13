Open day to be held at Wellingborough crematorium

The Nene Valley Crematorium in Wellingborough will open its doors to the public later this month, giving visitors the opportunity to find out more about the facility and the services it offers.

A range of exhibitors from the bereavement profession will be at the Wellingborough Council-owned crematorium open day between 10am and 4pm on September 30, including ceremony leaders, funeral directors, genealogists, organists and support groups.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and give behind the scenes tours of the crematorium and remembrance gardens, and there will be a balloon releasing event to honour loved ones.

Crematorium manager Tracy Lawrence said: “We hope that visitors will find the day both informative and useful.

“We are always happy to educate those who want to make decisions about their future or are just curious to know more.”

Nene Valley Crematorium opened in September 2016 and is operated by Wellingborough Bereavement Services, on behalf of the council.

For more information about the open day, contact the crematorium on 01933 229660 or email enquiries@nenevalleycrematorium.co.uk