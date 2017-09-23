One of Kettering’s oldest family-run shops ceases trading

A Kettering shop which has stood strong for more than 80 years has ceased trading.

Furniture shop Gerald S White, in 9-10 Newland Street, dated back to 1935.

Run by Gerald, known as ‘Jack’ by many, the shop was famous for its prams with many new parents buying theirs from there.

But after 82 years, the family-run business appointed liquidators and was wound up earlier this month.

A winding-up notice reads: “Notice is given that at a general meeting of the company, duly convened and held at the place and on the date given above, a special resolution was passed that the company be wound up voluntarily.

“And an ordinary resolution was passed appointing the joint liquidators for the purposes of the winding-up.”