One-man performance of A Christmas Carol in support of Rushden charity

A one-man performance of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol will raise money for a Rushden-based children’s charity.

The event will take place at the Bede House in Higham Ferrers at 7.30pm on Friday, December 8, in support of Spurgeons.

The charity, which supports some of the country’s most vulnerable children and families, is celebrating its 150th birthday this year and needs donations to ensure these children have a hope-filled future.

This is actor James Hornsby’s first visit to Higham Ferrers, and he will voice all of Charles Dickens’ characters, including Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, Jacob Marley and Ebenezer Scrooge.

Tickets cost £12.50 including refreshments.

Sue Dennis, community and events fundraising manager, said: “This is a unique opportunity to see a renowned actor telling this famous story in an atmospheric setting.

“Our mission as a charity is to give every child hope.

“Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Spurgeons’ vital work.

“Don’t be a scrooge – get your tickets today.”

Spurgeons delivered more than 80 projects in the past year to find long-lasting solutions to the challenges faced by children and families, including poverty, abuse problems, offending and other social issues.

A versatile actor with more than 30 years’ professional experience, James has appeared on television, the West End stage and in numerous regional theatres.

James said: “I’m looking forward to my visit to Higham Ferrers.

“The Bede House is an impressive building and the ideal place to perform this traditional Christmas story.

“It’s an honour to be able to raise money for Spurgeons, who have been changing the lives of children for 150 years.”

Tickets are available from Sidey Design in Market Square, Higham Ferrers, or from Sue Dennis.

For more details call Sue on 07976 811814 or visit Spurgeons at 74 Wellingborough Road, Rushden.