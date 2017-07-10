One arrested after woman bottled in Kettering nightclub

One person has been arrested after a woman was struck in the face with a glass bottle while dancing at a nightclub in Kettering.

The attack happened shortly after 2am on Saturday (July 8) in the Abacus nightclub in Dalkeith Place.

The victim’s sister was punched by a female who then grabbed the victim’s hair and held her head while a second female hit her in the face with a glass bottle.

The attack left the victim with a one-inch cut above her right eye, for which she needed hospital treatment.

The victim believes the offenders had earler been to a funeral at which attendees had been asked to wear pyjamas.

One of the offenders had blonde hair and was wearing a black dress.

The second had black hair and was wearing a black top and dark trousers or possibly pyjamas.

The third was white with light brown hair and she was wearing a peach pyjama top.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.