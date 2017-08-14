One arrested after man, 77, robbed in Kettering

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a pensioner was robbed in Kettering’s High Street.

The incident took place at about 4.20pm yesterday (Sunday), near the Santander branch.

The victim had his wallet stolen and was injured in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a robbery in High Street, outside Santander.

“A 77-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated by ambulance at the scene.

“We have arrested a 28-year-old man and he is currently in custody.”

The spokesman urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone who can help with the investigation can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.