Olympic swimmer visits Gretton pupils

Pupils at Gretton Primary Academy were treated to a visit by an Olympic swimmer.

British sprint freestyler Grant Turner, who competed for Team GB in the 4 x 100m freestlye relay at London 2012, spoke about his path to success and inspired pupils to get active.

Grant Turner visited Gretton pupils. Credit: Brooke Weston Trust. NNL-171010-095446005

As part of the school’s ‘Ambition for All’ campaign, Grant led a sponsored whole school fitness circuit, which was made up of four exercises including press-ups and star jumps.

In an assembly, Grant spoke about overcoming his fears and what it felt like to participate in the London Olympics 2012.

He said: “The night before my race at the Olympics, I was so nervous that I could not sleep.

“Before the race we were all put into a room and everyone was walking, preparing themselves and looking confident whilst I was sat in my chair, thinking I cannot do this.

Grant Turner visited Gretton pupils. Credit: Brooke Weston Trust. NNL-171010-095432005

“But then I heard this loud noise.

“The crowds were screaming and suddenly all my fears disappeared and suddenly I no longer felt nervous.”

Grant’s key messages to pupils were to give everything 110 per cent, to enjoy sport and always show good sportsmanship.

To end the sessions pupils took part in a Q&A session with Grant, a 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, who showed them some of his medals and signed autographs for them.

The event is the latest in a series of events that the school is running as part of the ‘Ambition for All campaign’ which has a single focus on improving academic outcomes and opportunities for character development.

Principal Jane MacDonald said: “We were thrilled to be visited by an athlete who has competed for Great Britain in the Olympic games.

“He was very inspirational and encouraged the children to work hard to achieve their dreams, which reinforces our current theme of ‘Ambition for All’.”

The money raised will help support athletes and raise money towards new PE equipment for the school.