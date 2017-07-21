Ofsted says Wellingborough primary school still needs to make improvements

Have your say

Ofsted has said a school still needs to make improvements following its most recent inspection.

Olympic Primary School in Olympic Way, Wellingborough, was rated as requiring improvement following an Ofsted inspection in March 2015.

And after a visit by inspectors last month, they have said the school continues to have an overall rating of requires improvement.

While it was rated good in two of the five areas assessed - for early years provision and personal development, behaviour and welfare - it was still rated as requiring improvement in the three areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, and outcomes for pupils.

In the report summary, it said that while leaders are taking appropriate actions to improve teaching, it is not yet consistently good across the school.

It also said senior leaders have not communicated priorities with sufficient clarity so actions for improvement are not sharply focused enough to secure rapid improvement.

However, inspectors also noted a number of strengths.

The report said: “The headteacher and other leaders have established a calm and purposeful ethos, which means that pupils are ready to learn.

“Leaders and staff are strong role models for key values of caring and respect.

“Hence pupils behave well across the school day and show understanding and courtesy to each other.

“There are examples of good teaching and phonics is well taught.

“Pupils enjoy their learning because topics interest and engage them.

“The early years leader ensures consistently good teaching so children make a good start to school and are well prepared for Year 1.” It also said safeguarding of pupils is effective.

The school, which has 393 pupils on its roll aged four to 11, is sponsored by The Education Fellowship Trust.

Last September, the regional schools commissioner wrote to members and trustees of the academy’s sponsor due to its poor performance.

In March, the Department for Education agreed to a request from the trust to terminate its funding agreement for all 12 of its schools and all of the schools, including Olympic Primary, will be rebrokered by the regional schools commissioner.

But until the new sponsor is confirmed, the trust remains as the sponsor.

