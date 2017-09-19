Official opening for new play area at Wellingborough school

Pupils at a Wellingborough school have a new play area to explore and enjoy.

During the school holidays, an area at Olympic Primary School in Olympic Way on the town’s Queensway estate was given an makeover.

Pupils trying out the new play equipment

The new play area, which includes a trim trail and various pieces of outdoor play equipment, will be used by children in Key Stage Two and had its official opening last week.

A spokesman for the school said: “We are very excited to announce the opening of the new KS2 playground.

“Over the summer holidays, the space has been transformed in to an exciting and stimulating playground.”

The school invited its governors to attend the opening, which took place on Friday afternoon.

Some of the new play equipment

School governor Des Watson had the honour of cutting the ribbon, and school principal Anne Binns spoke at the official opening for the new area, which they hope pupils will have great fun exploring.