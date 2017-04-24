Official opening for Irthlingborough skateparks

Two skateparks in Irthlingborough had their official opening at the weekend.

The skateparks, at the main recreation ground and Crow Hill, have been in use for some time but were the centre of attention on Saturday.

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Official opening ceremonies took place at both skateparks which included demonstrations by professional riders and sponsored skaters.

There were also prizes on offer for the best local riders.

Also present were members of campaign group Ramps4All, which formed more than 11 years ago to get a skate ramp for the town.

One of the members, Dan Rennoldson, cut the ribbon at the main recreation ground skatepark with former councillor Kate James, who has helped the group in the past, and mayor of Irthlingborough Allan Short.

