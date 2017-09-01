Officers out in Corby today as investigation continues into serious sex assault

A mobile police station will be in Lyveden Way, Corby, today (Friday) almost two weeks after a woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in the town.

Officers will be at the junction of Butland Road, handing out leaflets and providing reassurance between 10am and 2pm.

There will also be leaflet drops to homes in the area while this evening police officers will be handing leaflets to cab drivers operating out of the taxi area in the Old Village.

The 21-year-old woman was sexual assaulted some time between 4.15am and 4.45am on August 19.

The victim was assaulted by a man who is described as a black, between 5ft 11in and 6ft with an average build.

He wore a red top.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece said: “This was an extremely serious incident and we are asking people with any information about it to come forward to help us find this man.

“There will be a range of activity going on in the immediate area today and this evening and we are hoping we can encourage people to come forward.

“We want to hear from anyone that might have seen either the victim or any males matching this description in the area around that time.

“They include a cab driver who drove the victim to near where she was attacked or anyone who might have dashcam footage in the area between 4.15am and 4.45am that day.

“Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”