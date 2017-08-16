Offensive graffiti daubed on play equipment in Corby

Vandals have damaged and daubed paint across play equipment in Corby.

These pictures show just some of the damage caused and offensive graffiti left on equipment in the play area near Lyveden Way on the town’s Oakley Vale estate.

The vandalised equipment

The damage to the play area, which is one of Corby Council’s 39 play areas across the borough, has been described as ‘mindless.’

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “Corby Borough Council values our play areas and it is extremely disappointing when vandalism of any sort is carried out to them.

“These play areas are for the whole community and mindless damage to them not only costs a lot of money but also means that the many that do want to use and enjoy the equipment responsibly are unfortunately the ones that are missing out.

“We will be fully investigating the damage caused and liaising with our colleagues in the police on the matter, and will not hesitate to prosecute anyone identified through these investigations.”