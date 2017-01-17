Off-peak traffic lights planned as part of A43 improvements between Northampton and Kettering

Off-peak traffic lights will be in place in the coming weeks as work continues on phase two of the A43 improvement works between Northampton and Kettering.

The manned traffic management will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Mondays to Fridays, starting on Monday, January 23, so site clearance works can be done.

Traffic management over the next few weeks will include:

- Monday, January 23 to Friday, January 27 – four-way traffic lights on the Moulton roundabout

- Monday, January 30 to Friday, February 3 – two-way traffic lights on Overstone Rd followed by the inner ring of the Moulton roundabout being closed

- Monday, February 6 to Friday, February 10 - two-way traffic lights on northbound A43

- Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17 - two-way traffic lights on northbound A43

- Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24 - two-way traffic lights on northbound A43

The completion of phase two of the Northamptonshire County Council project will see a 1.2km dual carriageway from the existing Moulton roundabout, which will be re-constructed, to a newly built roundabout at Overstone Grange.

For transport and highway information and updates follow @nnhighways on Twitter.

To register for e-bulletins about the A43 Northampton to Kettering works email rmiller@kierwsp.co.uk