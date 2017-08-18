Nurses to highlight impact of pay cap at Kettering Carnival

Nurses and their professional union will be at Kettering Carnival tomorrow (Saturday) to highlight the impact of the 1 per cent cap on public sector pay rises.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will be inviting members of the public to support its ‘Scrap the Cap’ campaign, which calls on the Government to restore fair pay awards for NHS staff whose pay has been cut by 14% in real terms since 2010.

They say the cap is jeopardising the supply of nursing staff and placing patient care at risk.

Nurses will highlight their campaign at a special information stand at Rockingham Road Pleasure Park between 2pm and 5.30pm, where they’ll also be able to fill in a postcard to their MP asking them to urge the Government to lift the cap, as well as take part in social media activity.

The RCN believes the Government’s pay policy is a factor deterring people from going into and staying in nursing.

The union estimates there are 40,000 unfilled nursing posts in England, increasing pressure on existing nurses and health care assistants and leaving patients at risk of not receiving the care they need.