Number of empty homes in Corby drop below 50 for first time in a decade

The number of empty homes in the borough of Corby has dropped below 50 for the first time in more than a decade.

As national Empty Homes Week takes place, Corby Council is reflecting back on returning more than 250 long term empty homes in our borough.

Five years ago Corby had in excess of 300 long term empty homes but with an active strategy, councillor support and a dedicated empty homes officer employed, impressive results and outcomes have been achieved.

These results have not just increased affordable housing numbers in Corby but have also had a positive impact on communities.

By refurbishing and repairing empty homes it also improves the look and feel of neighbourhoods as a derelict property can attract problems, such as fly tipping, vandalism and arson.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “At a time where there is simply not enough affordable housing we know that we cannot afford to waste long term empty properties.

“England needs about 240,000 to 245,000 additional homes each year to meet newly arising demand, and nearly one third of those homes need to be at below market prices and rents.

“Along with building new affordable housing, bringing empty homes back into use is central to the council’s vision of ensuring that Corby is a place where people want to live, want to work and want to invest.

“Ensuring that the existing housing stock is fully utilised is vital.”

If you know of an empty home, or wish to discuss one, contact Corby Council’s empty homes officer Paul Palmer on 01536 464175 or email paul.palmer@corby.gov.uk.