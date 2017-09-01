NOSTALGIA: Recognise anyone in this school picture taken 60 years ago in Kettering?

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Northants Telegraph reader Murray Blissett from Kettering found the school picture and wanted to share it with other people who may be in it, just like him.

Murray says the picture was taken about 60 years at Stamford Road Junior School in Kettering, which is now the William Knibb Centre.

If the picture brings back memories for you, do let us know by emailing nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk.