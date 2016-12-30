Northants village pub which is ‘no longer viable’ could be converted into four-bed house

A pub in Cottingham which reported a £30,000 loss could be converted into housing.

The Spread Eagle in the village’s High Street is the subject of the planning application, which could see it turned into a four-bedroom home.

The pub, which is currently closed, has had a ‘chequered history’ according to a report for Corby Council, having posted a loss of £30,000 prior to folding.

The applicants say the loss of the pub would not be detrimental to the village, with the Royal George down the road and the Red Lion in nearby Middleton.

A planning statement said: “The case will be put that this establishment is no longer viable and that its loss would not be detrimental to the area due to alternative facilities.

“In common with many traditional public houses, the past years have not been easy and this is no longer considered to be viable.

“The Spread Eagle has had a chequered history having been closed previously and after a year of marketing was eventually sold at auction.

“It was re-opened and again folded.

“The most recent administration has been making a loss with a decline in customer numbers and a reported £30,000 loss in its final year.

“With its central location and immediate setting within a residential area, a change of use to residential would be an appropriate use and one that would benefit nearby residents.”

Under the plans, a number of external outbuildings would also be demolished.

A decision is expected next year.