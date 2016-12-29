Northants Police constable to face disciplinary hearing over fraudulent train travel claims

A Northants Police constable will face a disciplinary hearing over claims she deliberately failed to purchase valid train tickets.

Police Constable 1559 Francis Tilley is subject of a fast-track hearing following the misconduct investigation over events which unfolded on June 22.

It is claimed she failed to purchase and/or make any attempts to purchase a valid train ticket to travel between Bristol Temple Meads and Castle Cary in Somerset.

PC Tilley is alleged to have travelled with a discounted ticket from Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads, having purchased that ticket knowing and/or believing she was not entitled to that discount.

When challenged by ticket inspectors, PC Tilley was alleged to have been deliberately misleading and/or dishonest in her responses and in particular stated that she had travelled a much shorter journey than was in fact the case.

Police say she failed to inform the Professional Standards Department that she was being investigated for a criminal offence, having been interviewed under caution and thereafter having accepted culpability for that offence.

The hearing, which will be chaired by the chief constable, will take place at the force’s HQ at 10am on January 4.

There are 12 seats for members of the public wishing to attend. To book your place, email PSDMain@northants.pnn.police.uk by 5pm on Monday, January 2.