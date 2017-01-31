Northants Police arrest 67 in Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving

A total of 67 people were arrested in Northamptonshire in December during the annual crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

This was a fall of 15 per cent compared with 2015, where 79 people were arrested for drink or drug-related driving offences.

The 2016 Christmas drink-drive campaign saw a total of 1,458 breath tests carried out.

Officers also carried out 10 drugs tests, of which six were found to be positive.

PC Chris Gray from the joint Safer Roads Team said: “The work we do as part of our December campaign is so important in reminding people about the danger of this kind of driving behaviour.

“The majority of people we stopped had not had any alcohol before they got into their car, which is the only way to make sure you will not be caught drinking and driving.

“We’re determined to reduce cases of drink and drug driving in Northamptonshire, so I’m pleased to see the number of people we caught over the festive period is lower than last year.

“This suggests our message is getting across to drivers.

“However, 67 positive tests are still too many and we will continue to crackdown on those who continue to ignore the message and get behind the wheel after having a drink or taking drugs.”

Drivers found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol could face a 12-month driving ban, a large fine, up to six months in prison and an endorsement on their licence for up to 11 years.

A driver convicted for drug-driving could get a minimum one year driving ban, an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

Causing death by dangerous driving under the influence of drugs is a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Anyone who has information about people who drink or take drugs and drive can still contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.