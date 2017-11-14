Northants community cinema scheme needs your help

A community cinema scheme which brings classic and modern films to rural venues needs your help to keep it running.

The Phoenix Community Cinema has brought everything from Casablanca to La La Land to village halls across the county.

This has been supported by essential funding for over a decade but cuts to these funds are threatening its continuity.

To help secure the next season, organisers need to receive public votes high enough to reach a judging panel of the Aviva Community Fund. The scheme may then receive a vital grant.

Northamptonshire movie fans are being asked to take the following steps:

1) Log on to www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk.

2) Register on the site (top right corner of page) and then cast your given ’10’ votes.

3) Please forward the web link and persuade friends and others in your local community to vote as well – every vote really counts.

The deadline is Tuesday, November 21.

Phoenix Community Cinema supports volunteer organisers who wish to provide film events for their local communities - usually within their village hall.

It does this by providing the film rights, projectionists and equipment, so local venues can become temporary cinemas.

Film is one of the most popular and accessible cultural forms and the success of the scheme to date has shown that people appreciate being able to see films in their local venues.

A grant from the Aviva Community Fund would enable it continue its current service for another year, purchase new equipment and grow the scheme to benefit more communities.

If you would like to host an indoor film event for your community or group please contact Simon at admin@lunaflix.co.uk.