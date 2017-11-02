Northamptonshire village set for 4G upgrade

Work to improve mobile services in Sudborough will start next week.

The village, between Corby and Thrapston off the A6116, will benefit from a new 4G service as well as improvement to O2’s 2G and 3G networks.

Work is scheduled to start on the week commencing Monday, November 6.

Subject to successful implementation and testing, customers will see the new and improved service in the following weeks.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer at Telefónica UK, said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Sudborough will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet making everything easier when using their phone or tablet.

“They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling.

“For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”