Northamptonshire village primary school is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

A village primary school where pupils are “safe and happy” has been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Inspectors visited Pitsford Primary School on July 12 and 13 and concluded that outcomes for pupils were “good” and teaching was “effective”.

The school has improved from its previous Ofsted rating of “requires improvement”.

A report of the visit states: “Leaders and governors know the school well and have been determined in their efforts to improve the school.

“Standards of teaching and the outcomes of pupils have improved since the last inspection.

”Governors monitor standards and outcomes in English and mathematics well. They use a range of performance information effectively in order to hold leaders to account for standards of teaching and pupils’ outcomes.

”Behaviour is good in lessons and at breaktime. Pupils play well together and are considerate of each other.

”Pupils are safe and happy at Pitsford Primary School because staff have high aspirations for pupils and have effective safeguarding processes.”

The Ofsted inspectors said the school was not yet ‘Outstanding’ because pupils who join the school mid-year do not attain as well as other pupils in the school.

And pupils’ learning in subjects other than English and mathematics is not assessed or tracked as rigorously.

Headteacher James Ayton, tweeted from the official school account: “Welcome back folks. Our OFSTED report is now on our website. Proud to be Good in all areas. Exciting times ahead as we look forward.”

