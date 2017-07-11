Northamptonshire schools take part in dodgeball finals

Schoolchildren faced off in the finals of a countywide dodgeball competition in Kettering.

Part of the Pacesetter Games, which launched last November, the morning of sports action saw Wollaston School, Stanwick Primary School and Overstone Park School in Northampton win the three age categories.

Pacesetter Sports currently works with more than 100 primary schools, including PE and extra curricular clubs.

The Pacesetter Games was launched last November and sponsored by The Wilson Foundation.

Sports which have been played during the games have included football, hockey, tag rugby, dodgeball, multi-skills, gymnastics, benchball, basketball, cross-country, handball, athletics and cricket.

It has been free for schools to take part in.

Pacesetter Sports director Nick Schanschieff said: “We’ve had a fantastic year and had great reviews from schools.

“Overall 303 teams have taken part, which included 46 primary schools including the finals. Some schools entered multiple competitions.

“We are so grateful to The Wilson Foundation for sponsoring the games, which has enabled certain schools to take part when they would otherwise not have been able to.

“It has culminated in a great finish with finals taking place throughout July.

“Due to its success we are rolling out next academic year, so for more details on how to enter please contact Pacesetters on 01604 686367.”

Winners of Years 3 and 4 Stanwick Primary School

Winners of Years 1 and 2 Overstone Park School