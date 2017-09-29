Northamptonshire’s Warner Edwards launches new ‘honeybee’ gin

Gin maker Warner Edwards has added to its range with the launch of a new ‘honeybee’ flavoured spirit.

The gin, crafted at Falls Farm in Harrington near Rothwell, is the latest product after last year’s launch of a lemon balm spirit.

The new gin. NNL-170928-122207005

The new limited edition flavour balances 28 natural botanicals and a post-distillation infusion of honey.

Warner Edwards founder Tom Warner said: “Honeybee is our most complex and considered recipe to date but what a knockout flavour.

“We’ve been inundated with requests since our trial with the Craft Gin Club back in June.

“We’re also thrilled to do our bit in raising awareness of the plight of the honeybee and encourage the planting of wild flowers so vital in pollination and in massive decline due to the use of some pesticides. “

Mr Warner added that they have entered a partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society, which will receive a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold.

He said: “We completely rely on the generosity of nature in producing our delicious gins and that’s why we have partnered the RHS to further spotlight and celebrate our countryside and gardens.”

Curator of the RHS Garden Wisley Matthew Pottage said: “In addition to collaborating on eachbottle to highlight the plight of bees, a series of exciting new initiatives – including the cultivation of a bee sanctuary within the heather garden of RHS Wisley – is planned, where the largest collection of heathers in the British Isles is about to be redesigned.”

The firm says floral, zesty and spicy layers work in harmony with luscious, natural honey for a long, lingering and gently sweet finish.

Each bottle is sold with a packet of wildflower seeds to encourage the planting of bee-friendly gardens and spaces.

The natural honey used by Warner Edwards for this release will be aided in the future by a bee community in Falls Farm, overseen by resident beekeeper Jonny Easter.

Each 70cl bottle of Honeybee, with an ABV of 43 per cent, has a RRP of £40.