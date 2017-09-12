Northamptonshire’s Nene Valley Festival returns this weekend

A festival which celebrates the unique heritage, wildlife and culture of the Nene Valley is back for its fourth year this Saturday.

The Nene Valley Festival, from September 16-24, will present an eclectic programme of outdoor family events, guided tours, water pursuits, concerts, cycle rides, local walks, foodie events and more.

Featuring 85 events at key locations along the Nene Valley, from Northampton to Peterborough, the festival is a must for wildlife and culture lovers of all ages looking for inspiration, tranquillity and new experiences.

The Nene Valley Festival is being organised through the Destination Nene Valley (DNV) project, which is a key priority within East Northamptonshire Council’s new Enterprising East Northants initiative, the council’s economic development plan for the district.

DNV aims to promote the Nene Valley as a competitive, sustainable destination offering wildlife and heritage to a mixture of local, national and international audiences.

East Northamptonshire councillor and board member for the Destination Nene Valley project, Sarah Peacock, said: “Our programme has a strong active and outdoors focus for 2017.

“We want to inspire more people to connect with the wildlife and heritage of the Nene Valley and we hope that our residents and visitors will enjoy all the activities on offer this autumn.”

The launch of the festival will take place at Delapré Abbey this Saturday with a family day taking place from 11am to 2pm.

Commercial manager at Delapré Abbey Amanda Nicols said: “Delapré Abbey is delighted to be hosting the inaugural Nene Valley Festival.

“The festival is a fantastic way to showcase what the Nene Valley has to offer and we’re particularly proud to have the newly restored Abbey as the back-drop.”

The festival is one of the key projects within the Nenescape Landscape Partnership scheme, a heritage lottery funded scheme that works in partnership with organisations stretching along the River Nene, to conserve and protect its natural and built history.

Nenescape Project development manager Amanda Johnson said: “The Nene Valley Festival is a wonderful celebration of everything that makes this beautiful stretch of countryside extraordinary.

“The Nenescape Landscape Partnership is thrilled to be supporting Destination Nene Valley with this annual event.”