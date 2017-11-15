Northamptonshire Rape Crisis appeal to help victims of sexual abuse in Northampton following Hollywood scandal

Northamptonshire Rape Crisis is calling on those shocked by allegations in Hollywood to spend the price of a cinema ticket to support their #MeTooNorthamptonshire campaign, which in turn, will help victims of sexual predators.

Following allegations against film producer, Harvey Weinstein and Oscar winner, Kevin Spacey - the charity is hoping that the spotlight on crimes of this nature will encourage people to donate the price of a cinema ticket or a month of a Netflix subscription to their #MeTooNorthamptonshire campaign.

Statistics show that Northamptonshire has a higher rate of recorded rapes against adults and children than the national average, with 371 adult rapes and 173 child rapes recorded in 2015/16 – equivalent to more than one every day in the county.

Dawn Thomas, CEO of the charity, said: “The #MeToo hashtag has been used by victims of sexual assault and abuse on social media nearly two million times since the allegations in Hollywood began to surface – which shows the extent of the issues raised around the world.

“Northamptonshire is no different, and we desperately need to be able to offer support to those people who need it, which is exactly why we’re appealing to people on the back of the Hollywood scandal."

Last year, rape crisis centers across the UK received their highest ever number of calls, answering 202,666 in total - nearly 4,000 a week, while every day in the UK on average 11 adults are raped each hour.

The county branch of the charity is run by a mixture of paid staff and volunteers, and has to raise its running costs each year to provide services, which include a safe space for women and girls and as well as counselling and emotional support to people of all ages and genders.

The charity is hoping to raise £10,000 through the campaign to support its increasing demand, with as little as £10 able to help someone who has suffered from child sexual abuse to attend a support group.

Dawn Thomas added: “So we’re asking people who are now questioning whether to buy a boxset or film that features a certain actor or producer to donate the money to Rape Crisis Northamptonshire – to help people who have been personally affected in the local area by crimes of this nature.

“Every penny we receive is spent on supporting those who need it, and we’re hopeful that the spotlight on Hollywood at this moment will encourage people to help make a difference in their local area.”

Anyone looking to donate to the charity can do so by visiting: www.MeTooNorthamptonshire.co.uk.