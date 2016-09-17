Northamptonshire primary school gives working parents helping hand

Working parents are being given a helping hand juggling the work-life balance at Pytchley Primary School.

Children have settled well into the new school year which brings with it new faces, new experiences – and wraparound childcare!

Pupils can start the day on a full stomach by attending the school’s breakfast club from 7.50am to 8.40am, and later attend an after-school club including homework club, cooking club, dance or football, until 4.30pm.

Parents can even opt for school childcare on offer from 3.30pm to 6pm five days a week.

School bursar Helen Osborne said: “Our ‘Wrap Around Care’ runs Monday to Friday from 3.30pm to 6pm in addition to the normal activity clubs we have on offer.

“Children will have planned activities during the session with a hot or cold snack around 5pm. We are able to offer some ad-hoc places if needed.”

Kristy Hobbs, a PR account manager whose two children aged six and eight attend breakfast club and afterschool childcare a couple of times a week, said: “The system at Pytchley is excellent and has allowed me to return to work.

“I have no qualms about my children attending; they absolutely love it and have asked to go more often!”

Hayley Gent, a quantity surveyor whose six-year-old daughter attends afterschool care, said: “The system at Pytchley is a real asset as it allows parents with commitments, such as full-time work, peace of mind knowing their children are being looked after in a safe, happy, environment.

“The care is very flexible and reasonably priced.

“Last week my daughter enjoyed it so much that when I picked her up she didn’t want to leave!

“When your children are happy it makes going to work far easier.”

Parents considering school places for Reception 2017 are invited to attend open hours on Tuesday, September 20, Thursday, September 22, Thursday, October 6 and Thursday, November 17. Appointments need to be booked.

The school, which caters for 105 students aged between four and 11, currently has a few places available in the infant end of school and takes children from Pytchley village as well as Kettering, Wellingborough and surrounding areas.

Headteacher Julia Havlickova said: “Historically the majority of our pupils come from Kettering and the surrounding area so we would encourage everyone to come and visit us and see what we have to offer.”

To make an appointment to view the school parents are asked to contact the school on 01536 790506 or email.