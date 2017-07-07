Northamptonshire Police officer charged with 14 offences including sexual assault

A Northamptonshire Police officer will appear before court on Monday (July 10) charged with a number of offences.

PC Jason Farquhar has been charged with nine counts of misconduct in a public office, three counts of sexual assault on a female over 16 years and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Farquhar has also been charged with one offence under the Computer Misuse Act.

The officer has remained suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation and will remain so until the conclusion of court proceedings.

The inquiry was led by detectives from the force’s professional standards department.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is also aware of the investigation.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “The force’s integrity and legitimacy is central to our purpose in protecting people from harm and we take all allegations made against our officers and staff extremely seriously.

“These matters are also subject to an internal misconduct investigation which is ongoing and it would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this stage.”

Farquhar will face magistrates at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.