Northamptonshire Police officer appears in court charged with sexual assaults

A Northamptonshire Police officer has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and nine counts of misconduct in a public office.

Jason Farquhar, 43, from Stamford, Lincolnshire, appeared in Northampton Magistrates' Court today (July 10) faced with 14 allegations.

He was also charged with perverting the course of justice and misusing a computer to access data at the Rushden police station.

Farquhar was released on bail and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 9.