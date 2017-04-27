Northamptonshire marathon runners celebrate their greatest achievement

Participants from across the north of the county are celebrating completing the London Marathon at the weekend.

Their legs may still be aching from the 26.2-mile route, but they have all raised an incredible amount of money for charities.

Corby’s James Fotheringham ran the marathon for Lakelands Hospice.

He said he found the heat to be a bit tough, but that it was a fantastic experience.

By the time he’s collected all of his donations he expects to have raised £7,500.

To donate to James, click here.

Georgina and Debbie with their finishing medals.

The mother and daughter duo of Georgina Dredge and Debbie Brooks both walked the route to raise money for Whizz-Kidz.

Debbie, a teacher at St Brendan’s Catholic Primary School in Corby, finished in just over seven hours.

Mum Georgina, a retired Corby Old Village Primary School head, crossed the line about 20 minutes later.

Their fundraising page has raised more than £4,500.

Stephen and Paul Thompson.

To donate to their cause, click here.

Brothers Stephen and Paul Thompson were the fastest siblings to finish the marathon.

Paul, who lives in America and crossed the pond to run alongside his brother, finished in 2:31:45 - the fastest time by anyone aged 50.

Stephen ran a personal best and completed the race in 3:08:37.

Tracey Warboys.

First time marathon runner Tracey Warboys described the experience as “an incredible day from start to finish” as she finished in 6:57:05.

The Wellingborough resident ran in aid of Leukaemia Care, a national leukaemia charity providing advice and support to anybody who has been affected by blood cancer.

The 48-year-old full time mum of eight took on the London Marathon for her 10-year-old son Jack, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in March 2014.

She said: “Life is scary when you have a child with blood cancer, and it’s charities like Leukaemia CARE that understand what sort of advice and support families like ours need at the most difficult of times.

“On race day morning I felt scared, very nervous but also really, really excited! The race itself was fantastic and the crowds were amazing.

“The Leukaemia CARE team were so supportive, it was just incredible!

“I started off really well, got to 13-and-a-half miles, then my right knee started to hurt, and then my feet began to burn.

“I was hoping to finish a little sooner, but with my knee and my blisters, I didn’t have much choice but to take it slow and steady.”

Tracey has raised more than £2,000 so far. To donate, click here.