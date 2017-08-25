Northamptonshire Halloween scream-park announces tickets sales start in September

Dr. Fright’s Halloween Nights is returning to Northamptonshire for the eighth year running with organisers promising that this event, 'Legends of Horror' will be the 'biggest year yet'.

The company has revealed tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 1 at 10am for the 2017 season - running between October 13 and October 31.

The Earls Barton event, organised by Northamptonshire-born duo Robert and Joe Gray, will take place entirely undercover, inside giant marquees at White's Nurseries.

Robert Gray said: “For this year's event we are giving our fans the event they have been asking for. The biggest legends in horror have taken over the event, and are challenging you to survive their own attractions.

"We have always delivered the scares people expect but as you can see from the maze names for this year, you can expect plenty of laughs and fun thrown in too.

‘Legends Of Horror’ will bring four new horror mazes to the event, all themed around their 'respective legend'.

"Clowns are taken care of in the intriguingly named ‘Killer Clowns In A Supermarket’, Robert adds.

"You can take on the Slashers in a sequel to the favourite 2015 attraction, ‘Hollywood Horror 2’. Hordes of Zombies feature in the horror TV show themed ‘Dead Inside’ and Cannibal Hillbillies grace Dr. Fright’s yet again in their all new maze, ‘Redneck Wedding’."

All mazes will feature live actors and special effects.

Last year, the event was shortlisted by Tripadvisor’s rental giants, HolidayLettings.co.uk as one of the final 13 competitors in the country to be named the UK’s premier Halloween attraction.

Ticket prices range from £15.95 - £21.95 plus booking fee.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit http://www.drfrights.com