Northamptonshire girl donates hair to children’s wig charity

A Northamptonshire 10-year-old has donated her hair to children’s wig charity Little Princess Trust.

Eris Compton, from Weston by Welland, lost her flowing locks on Sunday (July 9).

The Wilbarston Primary School pupil’s plaits weighed 200g and will provide much-needed hair for children suffering from alopecia or the effects of cancer treatment.

Mum Tracy said: “The plaits she had cut off to send away to the Little Princess Trust weighed 200g and measured 18in in length.

“Her Just Giving page has raised £370 but with cash donations to still come in I’m expecting closer to £450 to £500, which is outstanding!”