Northamptonshire girl, 10, to donate hair to children’s wig charity

A 10-year-old girl will lose her flowing locks to raise money for a charity which funds wigs for children who have lost their hair.

Eris Compton, from Weston by Welland, is having her hair cut on Sunday (July 9) for the Little Princess Trust.

Not only is the Wilbarston Primary School pupil raising funds, she’s also donating her hair to help provide a wig.

Mum Tracy, 38, says she’s extremely proud.

She said: “One day we were just talking about haircuts and that’s when the idea came up.

“Eris has dyspraxia and her hair is a real issue for her.

“It’s a sensory thing thing for her and she doesn’t really like having it brushed.

“We started talking about people who don’t have hair because of cancer and alopecia and she said it was not fair that some children had no hair.

“She said she wanted to donate hers and I’m extremely proud.”

Eris is hoping to raise £350, enough money to provide a real hair wig for a child.

Mum Tracy added: “She’s a very loving child who really wants to help others.”

Eris has currently reached just more than 50 per cent of her target.

To donate to her cause, click here.