Northamptonshire couple to race London Marathon for breast cancer charity after wife was hit with disease

A married couple from Northamptonshire – Sarah and Tim Ellwood – are both set to run the London marathon for charity, Breast Cancer Now.

The duo, who live in Great Doddington, will start south of the Thames in Greenwich and then continue on a route past some of London’s famous landmarks such as the Cutty Sark and London Eye, leading to the finishing line in front of Buckingham Palace.

Sarah training with her daughter

This race will be particularly poignant as it marks the one-year anniversary of Sarah’s breast cancer diagnosis.

One year ago Sarah, 42, was cheering on her dad who was running the marathon for his loved ones who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

But while Sarah was watching on she knew she was suffering from the disease and made the decision to keep it a secret until her dad had finished the race.

She told him about the diagnosis the week after.

Running this marathon will be a “rare treat,” the pair said.

They are aiming to finish in four-and-a-half hours, and have already surpassed their target of £5,000 for life-saving research.

Sarah had a lumpectomy and removal of her lymph nodes, as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Running is a big part of Sarah’s life – she and Tim met at a running club, and have now been happily married for nine years.

Sarah continued to run throughout the duration of her treatment when she felt well enough, and regularly runs with her 8-year-old old daughter.

Sarah and Tim are running the London Marathon for Breast Cancer Now. You can support their fundraising here: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=Sarah_Tim_Ellwood&pageUrl=4 –