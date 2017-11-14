Northamptonshire auction of rare and original Star Wars toys could fetch £20,000

A man from Brackley has handed over his 1970s Star Wars toy collection for auction where it is expected to fetch between £10,000 and £20,000.

When auctioneer Jonathan Humbert was contacted by the toy owner, he was expecting him to show up with a couple of cardboard boxes.

Instead, the man turned up with two vans worth of original, mostly unboxed and now very rare official figurines, dating from the release of the first Star Wars in 1977.

“When my colleague first saw the collection his jaw dropped to the floor and his eyes lit up,” said Mr Humbert.

“He then spent the whole day assessing them.”

There will be 70 lots of Star Wars models at the sale at Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers next Thursday and will feature well-known characters R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Ewoks and more.

They are mint and were originally destined for toy shops (some are still in their ‘store shipping’ boxes direct from Hasbro), and have mostly remained untouched by human hands.

Because of their pristine condition, the toys are accompanied by the characters’ original weapons, which Mr Humbert said can so easily become lost down the back of sofas or in between floorboards.

Also among the collection are two figures in packaging signed by Star Wars actors (pictured). The items in the Star Wars collection have no reserve price.

The sci-fi figurines have already attracted interest from overseas with Humbert & Ellis expecting bids from buyers in the United States and Japan.

“This really is an exceptional opportunity for anyone who collects Star Wars toys," said Mr Humbert.

"We are hoping for a really great result."

Any final entries for the auction are invited until this Friday.

The catalogue of items and online bidding will be available from 5pm Friday, November 17 on the Humbert & Ellis website.

Viewing can be done on Wednesday, November 22 between 9am-3pm and from 9am on sale day.

The vintage toys and models, dolls and musical instruments auction at the Home Farm Estate on Church Way, Whittlebury begins on Thursday, November 23 from 11am.