Northampton woman ordered to stop begging

A woman from Northampton has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) preventing her from asking for money, gifts, donations or handouts.

Rebecca Wootton, of Addison Road, Abington, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

The order prevents her from approaching any member of public or private business in Northamptonshire and asking for money.

The only exceptions are for approaching friends or relatives, if it is related to her everyday employment or connected to a charity or business involved in the lending of money or other items or unless it was money that it was legitimately owed.

Northamptonshire Police said that in court it was said the defendant had visited homes and presented herself in a distressed state, asking to borrow money. Her victims had felt alarmed and upset as a result of her actions, the court was told.

Breaking a Criminal Behaviour Order is a criminal offence.