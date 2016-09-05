Northampton victim of alleged murder named in court hearing

A 49-year-old who was allegedly murdered during an incident at a Northampton pub has been named during a court hearing this morning.

Courtney John Flannigan appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in the past hour to face one charge of murder and another of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent this morning.

The 21-year-old is alleged to have murdered Paul Smith during an incident at the Edge of Town pub in Regent Street, near the town centre, on July 10, the court heard. Mr Smith sadly died yesterday.

The attempted grievous bodily harm charge relates to another man.

Flannigan, of Pleydell Gardens, Far Cotton was arrested yesterday and appeared in front of magistrates in the dock today wearing a grey tracksuit.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Neither the defence or prosecution entered a statement in court today and the matter was adjourned to be heard at Northampton Crown Court on Wedneday (September 7).