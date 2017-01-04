Northampton Town fan banned from matches for five years after throwing flare into crowd at football game

A teenager who threw a lit flare into a crowd of spectators while under the influence of alcohol has been put on a football banning order until 2022.

Jake Marriott, 19, received a 12-week custodial sentence, suspended for 24 months after throwing a flare into approximately one hundred people who were watching the cup game between Northampton Town and Manchester United on September 21, 2016.

The prosecutor told the court that one police officer described the defendant as running with a "flare in hand" and "throwing the flare to the floor but picking it back up and throwing it into a crowd of spectators.”

Marriott has been identified previously by police as a member of a high-risk group associated with Northampton Town Football Club and has missed a number of matches between 2015-2016 following club bans.

He was also involved in clashes at in France during last summer's Euro 2016 tournament.

The prosecutor said: “In the summer of 2016, you may record the European Championships in France with a public disorder involving England fans, specifically June 11, widespread disorder in Marseille. A number of people were injured during that disorder including England supporters, who received life-threatening injuries.

“England supporters were described as being involved in the prolonged disorder. This ultimately enabled a Russian risk group to attack England supporters with life-threatening injuries.”

“The reason I say this, your honour is because the defendant was involved in disorder on that day.

“Mr Marriott was arming himself with bottles and throwing them towards police.”

Marriott had pleaded not guilty to possessing a flare at a sporting event, back in October.

The defendant has also been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and made to pay £500 in prosecution costs and £115 as a victim surcharge before February 3.