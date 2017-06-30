Northampton pupils who raised thousands of pounds for charity win honour in Education Awards

Two young boys inspired by their nan's battle with Parkinson's Disease were honoured at the Northamptonshire Education Awards.

David and James Monk, both pupils at Standens Barn Primary School, won the Community Award at the ceremony hosted by Wicksteed Park earlier this week. The awards are organised by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, the Northants Telegraph and the Daventry Express.

The other finalists were Roddy Lloyd Jones, from Chenderit's Summer Assignment and Max Brennan, for the Newlife Foundation.

The boys were nominated by their proud mother and her citation read:

"David and James Monk were born on 16th July. That date may have no important meaning to many but not only was this the day my sons were born, it was also the day that their Nan (my mother) was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease.

"At only 52 years of age this is very young to be diagnosed with this disease and unfortunately for our family she developed a fast progressing form of the disease. In the early years, roughly until the boys were four years old, the effects were not extremely noticeable, however over the last few years the boys have seen such a drastic change in their Nan.

"She has undergone operations and continues to rely heavily on medication. She is now unable to do much without assistance. David and James love their Nan very much and decided to so something to help show her how much she means to them.

"The boys have taken part in several fundraising events including helping out at the Northampton Christmas Charity Fun Days (which to date have raised over £10,000 for charities).

"They took part by holding their own activity stalls and selling sweets. The also took part by holding a beat the buzzer competition helping at another charity event for Parkinsons UK and Cadasil Research (the event raised more than £1,200).

"Their biggest fundraising effort came last year when then took part in the Superhero Fun Run in Milton Keynes. They dressed up as Mario and Luigi on the day and ran the course in aid of Parkinsons UK. They raised more than £500."