North Northants charity workers raise £3,000 with Welsh mountain climb

A group of north Northants adult mental health charity workers raised more than £3,000 by climbing a Welsh mountain and zip-wiring down it.

Representatives from the Teamwork Trust, which has bases in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, and those from the English Disabled Fly Fishers climbed Mount Snowdon earlier this month.

They then zip-wired down reaching terrifying speeds of up to 92mph.

Teamwork’s business and fund development officer Nick Hayton was one of the group of 16 who climbed the Welsh mountain.

He said: “The event was completed with and so far £3,310 has been raised for both charities – and we are still collecting.

“The event went really well with everyone supporting each other – it was real Teamwork.”

You can donate to the two groups by clicking here or here.