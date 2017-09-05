North Northamptonshire road to close for bridge works

A stretch of road in the north of the county will close this month to carry out repairs to a railway bridge.

Gretton Road, between Gretton and Harringworth, will be closed for two weekends between 10pm on a Saturday and 4pm on a Sunday.

The closures will take place on September 9/10 and 16/17.

This will have an effect on some visitors to the dog show and sponsored dog walk in Harringworth on Sunday, September 10.

A signed diversion will be in place and the show will still take place.