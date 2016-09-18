Noise annoys - snoring, screaming kids, and the ‘Go Compare’ song

It was National Quiet Day this week - where snoring, loud eaters and the ‘Go Compare’ song were banned.
These aural irritations have been named among the nation’s most annoying noises, a study has revealed.
The spouse’s nightmare - snoring - took the top spot, with six in 10 adults plagued by the intrusive sound from their other half.
Loud slurping from a cup of tea, a self-service till’s ‘unexpected item in bagging area’ announcement and the constant pinging of mobile phones also appeared on the list.
Power drills, phone keypad beeps and Jimmy Carr’s laugh also made it along with dripping taps, creaking doors and noisy washing machines.
It also emerged that silence really is golden for 84 per cent of Brits, who say they spend less than ten minutes a day enjoying real peace and quiet.
And on average Brits would pay over £310 for just ONE HOUR of silence, if they couldn’t get it any other way.
A spokesperson from home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool, which commissioned the study to mark the first National Quiet Day, said: “Noise irritation is one of the biggest bugbears of modern life, and incredibly the majority happen within our own homes, and it’s something that can arise at any time.
“Whether it’s the person next to you snoring all night long or your washing machine making a racket while you’re trying to watch TV, it’s surprisingly easy to get wound up by annoying sounds.
“Unfortunately, many of the noises are part of our everyday life and in the environment where we live and there is little we can do to avoid them.
“But protecting yourself from loud sounds in the home, and making sure you have a quiet haven to escape to when the noise gets too much, can really help, and that’s why we are promoting National Quiet Day on Wednesday, September 14.”
Snoring was named the most annoying noise in the poll of 2,000 people, followed by loud chewing, a dog barking, fingers down a chalkboard and loud slurping from a tea or coffee cup.
A car alarm, motorbikes, people talking loudly on their mobile phone, a car running outside your house early in the morning and a crying baby completed the top ten.
Sniffing, the rustling of food wrappers while you’re watching a film or TV show, a badly played violin and someone grinding their teeth also featured in the top 20.
Popular songs didn’t avoid the list with Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ being labelled an annoying noise, alongside ‘The Crazy Frog Song’, ‘The Go-Compare’ advert theme tune and Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’.
Washing machines were far and away voted the noisiest kitchen appliance, with half the population ranking them louder than food processors, blenders and kettles.
Seven out of ten people believe their washing machine is either fairly noisy or very noisy and half believe that constant noises - like a washing machine’s spin cycle - is worse than a sudden loud noise.
A spokesperson for Whirlpool added: “The trend for open plan living has its many advantages, but it can be problematic when noisy appliances are situated in the same room as where the family eats, works, entertains and relaxes.
“Traditionally, washing machines have been responsible for much of the noise in the home, but Whirlpool is dedicated to improving people’s everyday lives, and has therefore invested heavily in noise reduction technology.
“The innovative ZENTechnology, in the new Supreme Care range of washing machines, offers the quietest spin cycle on the market, meaning people can get on with life, undisturbed by the sound of their washing machine.”
Researchers also found more than 80 per cent of adults say that peace and quiet is important to them.
National Quiet Day 2016 is to be held on Wednesday, September 14. More details at www.quietday.co.uk.
TOP 50 MOST ANNOYING SOUNDS
1. Snoring
2. Loud chewing
3. A dog barking
4. Fingers down a chalkboard
5. Loud slurping from tea or coffee
6. A car alarm
7. Noisy motorbikes
8. People talking loudly on their mobile phones
9. A car running outside your house early in the morning
10. A crying baby
11. Road drills
12. Constant text message/email alerts
13. Self-service checkouts saying “Unexpected item in the bagging area”
14. Sniffing
15. Rustling of food wrappers during a film or TV show
16. Dripping taps
17. A badly played violin
18. A fork scratching on a plate
19. Grinding teeth
20. Bad singing
21. The “Go Compare” song
22. Dentist drills
23. Coughing
24. Microphone feedback
25. People kissing loudly
26. The Crazy Frog Song
27. “Whistle-breathing”
28. Vuvuzelas
29. Justin Bieber’s song “Baby”
30. Tapping nails
31. Biting nails
32. A clock ticking or a loud watch
33. Jimmy Carr’s laugh
34. Your morning alarm
35. Fire alarms
36. Creaky doors
37. Polystyrene squeak
38. Some children’s toys
39. Children playing outside early in the morning
40. Loud yawns
41. Squeaky brakes on a bike
42. Phone keypad noises
43. An angle grinder
44. Psy’s song “Gangnam Style”
45. People talking on the train/tube
46. Sports commentary
47. Your neighbour’s TV
48. Dial-up modems
49. Car/bus horns
50. A chainsaw