No trains from Corby, Kettering or Wellingborough because of upgrade work

There will be no trains north or south from Corby, Kettering or Wellingborough stations one Sunday later this month.

Work to upgrade the track and signalling equipment means there will be no direct trains to and from London St Pancras and the north on Sunday, October 29.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: “We’ve started to make big improvements to your railway which means you may experience some disruption while we carry out the work.

“On Sunday, October 29, there are no direct trains to and from London St Pancras International and the north.

“This is so essential work to upgrade the track and signalling equipment can be made to offer a faster and more reliable.”

If you are travelling southbound on that day, trains from Sheffield / Derby and Nottingham will terminate at Leicester; there will be then be an express rail replacement bus between Leicester and Bedford where you can then connect with a train from Bedford to Luton / Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras International.

There will also be rail replacement buses if you are travelling to Market Harborough, Kettering and Wellingborough.

If you are travelling from Corby there will be a rail replacement bus between Corby and Kettering where you can connect with a bus to Bedford.

If you are travelling northbound trains from London St Pancras International will terminate at Bedford, an express rail replacement bus will run between Bedford and Leicester where you can then connect with trains to Nottingham / Derby / Sheffield.

There will also be rail replacement buses at Bedford if you are travelling to Wellingborough, Kettering and Market Harborough.

If you are travelling to Corby, there will be a rail replacement bus between Bedford and Kettering where you can change for a bus to Corby.