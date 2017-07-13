No takers for new Corby Urgent Care Centre contract

The Corby Urgent Care Centre saga has taken another twist after the only bidder for a new contract withdrew from the process.

The current operators, Lakeside+, said they would walk away from the service when their contract expires on September 30 unless they were offered more money.

A tender process began and one bidder put themselves forward but they have now withdrawn.

It is unclear what will happen to the centre when the new contract is set to start on October 1 but as things stand there is no operator.

A spokesman for Corby CCG said: “As has been reported previously, the contract between the Commissioners (NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group) and Lakeside +, the current provider of services at the Urgent Care Centre, expires on September 30, 2017.

“In order to ensure service continuity and to safeguard the future of the centre, the commissioners ran a competitive procurement inviting bids to continue the service for a further 12 months.

“Unfortunately, the only bidder in the process formally withdrew their bid yesterday and so the process has failed to generate any bidder willing to continue to provide the service.

“In light of these developments, the commissioners will be considering what options exist for the Corby Urgent Care Centre.”