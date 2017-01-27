No public swimming at Corby pool this weekend

There will be no public swimming at Corby East Midlands International Pool this weekend.

Members of the Northants Amateur Swimming Association will be taking part in competitions on Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29.

Due to the event taking place there will be no public swimming, swimming or diving lessons or supervised diving taking place throughout the day on both the Saturday and Sunday.

However, members of the public are welcome to come and watch the action.

Corby Council apologises for the inconvenience but hopes to see many spectators cheering on competitors throughout the weekend.

The Health Suite, Gym, Studio Classes and Cafe will NOT be affected by this event.

Visit the Corby Council website for any further information.