No pain, no gain for team raising £600 for Corby hospice

A team of colleagues didn’t let any obstacles get in their way as they tackled The Suffering and raised £600 for a Corby hospice.

Staff from Tayto in Corby - Debbie McGinnis, Kerry Mellon, Angela O’Neil, Steve McQueenie and James Lammond - all completed The Suffering challenge at Rockingham Castle.

Team Tayto

They managed to overcome the obstacles, hills, mud and water dotted around the course and their efforts resulted in £600 being raised for the hospice in Butland Road, Corby.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice, said: “Thank you Team Tayto, you are all Lakelands legends.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here or like their page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.