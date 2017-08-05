No mountain too high for team fundraising for Wellingborough charity

Have your say

A team of fitness fans released rose petals as they completed the Three Peaks Challenge in memory of Niamh Curry.

The team of nine included Niamh’s mum Sam Curry, who took part in the 24-mile challenge with her gym buddies from New Dimensions Fitness in Northampton last weekend.

The team completed the Three Peaks Challenge for Niamh's Next Step

They decided to take on the trek in tribute to Sam’s daughter Niamh, who lost her fight against neuroblastoma in May 2012 aged just five.

Niamh’s Next Step is the Wellingborough-based charity set up as a lasting legacy to Niamh.

It raises money to fund vital research into neuroblastoma, which is not currently funded by the NHS or the UK Government.

It also supports the families of children diagnosed with the aggressive childhood cancer.

Personal trainer Sharon Morrow, who runs New Dimensions Fitness, said: “We completed it just outside of the timescale at 12 hours and 30 minutes.

“It was a very emotional day and the third peak was so significant to celebrate Niamh’s life so we released some rose petals in her memory.

“Our challenge raised £1,095 so we are thrilled.”

The challenge involves 24 miles over the Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

The peaks form part of the Pennine range and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, with a target completion time of under 12 hours.

New Dimensions Fitness offer a range of coaching programmes and fitness packages for anyone interested in taking control of your health.

If you would like to show your support for the Three Peaks fundraiser, you can donate by clicking here

For more information about Niamh’s Next Step, click here